United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,118,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1861
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1861 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 92,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PR65 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
