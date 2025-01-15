flag
Halfpenny 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1861 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1861 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,118,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1861 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 92,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PR65 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Aste - March 20, 2022
Seller Aste
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Aste - September 22, 2021
Seller Aste
Date September 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1861 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

