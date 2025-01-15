United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,602,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1861
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
