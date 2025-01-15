flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1861 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1861 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,602,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1861 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4134 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place June 10, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Naumann - June 7, 2020
Seller Naumann
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 28, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Available by subscription

Get access