Farthing 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1861 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4134 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place June 10, 2018.

