Half Sovereign 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,131,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1861
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
603 $
Price in auction currency 90000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
