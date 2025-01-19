flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1861 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1861 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,131,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (6)
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
603 $
Price in auction currency 90000 JPY
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - December 8, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - September 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Eurseree - December 6, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Coins of the Realm - May 30, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

