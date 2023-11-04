United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,382,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1861
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30883 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
