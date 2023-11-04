flag
Shilling 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1861 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1861 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,382,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30883 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 26, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1861 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
