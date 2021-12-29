flag
Penny 1861 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1861 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1861 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,896

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3281 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 59. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 59 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 10, 2016
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
