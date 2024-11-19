United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1861 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,449,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1861
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1861 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 7,200. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
9128 $
Price in auction currency 7200 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
2282 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition G6 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
