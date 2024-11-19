flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1861 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1861 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1861 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,449,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1861 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 7,200. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.

United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
9128 $
Price in auction currency 7200 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
2282 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition G6 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1861 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
