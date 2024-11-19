Penny 1861 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1861 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 7,200. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (68) AU (26) XF (42) VF (10) F (10) G (2) FR (3) PO (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (17) MS64 (23) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) XF40 (1) G6 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (3) RD (6) RB (28) BN (26) Service NGC (39) PCGS (29) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (11)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Davissons Ltd. (5)

DNW (20)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (35)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (3)

New York Sale (1)

Nomisma (1)

NOONANS (4)

Numisor (3)

Rauch (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Sovereign Rarities (8)

Spink (31)

Stack's (11)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (33)

TMAJK sro (1)