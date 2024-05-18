United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,299,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1861
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 290. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
