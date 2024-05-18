flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1861 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1861 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,299,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 290. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • DNW (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 14, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 13, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1861 at auction Heritage - March 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

