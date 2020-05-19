flag
Twopence 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1861 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1861 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63084 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 182. Bidding took place April 17, 2014.

United Kingdom Twopence 1861 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1861 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 120 AUD
United Kingdom Twopence 1861 at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1861 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1861 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1861 at auction Heritage - April 17, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 17, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

