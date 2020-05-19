Twopence 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63084 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 182. Bidding took place April 17, 2014.

