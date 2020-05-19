United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1861 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,752
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1861
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63084 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 182. Bidding took place April 17, 2014.
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 120 AUD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Twopence 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
