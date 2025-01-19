United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,801,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1845
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (218)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1845 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3240 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1845 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
