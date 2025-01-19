flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,801,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (218)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1845 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3240 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition F
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Marudhar - November 4, 2024
Seller Marudhar
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1845 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

