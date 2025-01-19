Sovereign 1845 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1845 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (67) XF (31) VF (67) F (18) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS62 (5) MS61 (6) AU58 (22) AU55 (22) AU53 (13) AU50 (9) XF45 (8) XF40 (2) Service NGC (67) PCGS (26)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aurora Numismatica (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (13)

Bolaffi (4)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (52)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins of the Realm (11)

DNW (2)

Eurseree (1)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (27)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Karamitsos (2)

Künker (10)

London Coins (9)

Marudhar (1)

NOONANS (2)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numisor (6)

Palombo (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (16)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (13)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Warin Global Investments (2)