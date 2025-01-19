United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 803,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1858
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1858 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30161 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (44)
- Coins of the Realm (6)
- Coins.ee (1)
- DNW (6)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (22)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (7)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rimon Auctions (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1468 $
Price in auction currency 1150 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1858 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search