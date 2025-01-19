flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 803,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1858 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30161 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1468 $
Price in auction currency 1150 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Numismática Leilões - October 17, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1858 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1858 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

