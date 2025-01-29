flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1858

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1858 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1858 WW Shield
Sovereign 1858 WW Shield
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 144
Obverse Half Sovereign 1858
Reverse Half Sovereign 1858
Half Sovereign 1858
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 33

Silver coins

Obverse Florin 1858 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1858 WW Gothic
Florin 1858 WW Gothic
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Shilling 1858
Reverse Shilling 1858
Shilling 1858
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse Sixpence 1858
Reverse Sixpence 1858
Sixpence 1858
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1858
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1858
Fourpence (Groat) 1858
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1858
Reverse Threepence 1858
Threepence 1858
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Twopence 1858
Reverse Twopence 1858
Twopence 1858
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1858
Reverse Penny 1858
Penny 1858
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1858 WW
Reverse Penny 1858 WW
Penny 1858 WW
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 334
Obverse Halfpenny 1858 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1858 WW
Halfpenny 1858 WW
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 106
Obverse Farthing 1858 WW
Reverse Farthing 1858 WW
Farthing 1858 WW
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 19
