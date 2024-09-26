flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1858 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1858 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1858 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,720,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1858 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62453 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.

United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Karamitsos - April 4, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 4, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Farthing 1858 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access