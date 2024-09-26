Farthing 1858 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1858 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62453 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (13) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) RD (6) RB (2) BN (3) Service NGC (8) PCGS (3)