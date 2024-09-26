United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1858 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,720,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1858
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1858 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62453 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (3)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 4, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
