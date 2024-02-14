flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1858 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1858 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1858 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,446,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32484 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1858 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
