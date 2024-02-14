United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1858 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,446,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1858
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32484 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
- St James’s (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
