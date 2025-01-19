flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1858 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1858 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1858 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 856,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 29, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Lugdunum - November 15, 2018
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 7, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1858 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
