United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1858 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 856,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1858
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (3)
- Lugdunum (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search