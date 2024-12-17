flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1858 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1858 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1858 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 753,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (334)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1858 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2055 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place December 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (3)
  • Agora (4)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (12)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Boule (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (7)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (7)
  • DNW (23)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (20)
  • HARMERS (3)
  • Heritage (73)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (6)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (51)
  • St James’s (8)
  • Stack's (20)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (32)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Taisei (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (6)
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction CNG - August 28, 2024
Seller CNG
Date August 28, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1858 WW at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1858 All English coins English copper coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access