Penny 1858 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 753,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1858
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (334)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1858 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2055 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place December 9, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
