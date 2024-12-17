Penny 1858 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1858 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2055 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place December 9, 2020.

