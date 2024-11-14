United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1858 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,473,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1858
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1858 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4197 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 74,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 32000 JPY
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
