Halfpenny 1858 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1858 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4197 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 74,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.

Сondition UNC (62) AU (5) XF (30) VF (6) F (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (27) MS63 (19) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) RB (15) BN (41) Service PCGS (12) NGC (44)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Berk (1)

CHS Basel Numismatics (1)

CNG (4)

DNW (7)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (8)

Grün (1)

Heritage (43)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (3)

Numisor (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (1)

Spink (4)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)