United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1858 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1858 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1858 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,473,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1858 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4197 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 74,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 32000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1858 WW at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
