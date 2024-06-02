United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1858 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1858
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31696 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
