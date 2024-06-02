flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1858 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1858 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1858 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31696 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Sixpence 1858 at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
