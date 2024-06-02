Sixpence 1858 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31696 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (6) XF (8) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS66 (5) MS65 (7) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (16) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (6)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (6)

Heritage (15)

Künker (1)

London Coins (8)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numisor (1)

Spink (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)