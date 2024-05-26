United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,239,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1858
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1858 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24440 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
