flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,239,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1858 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24440 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Chiswick Auctions (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Florin 1858 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1858 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1858 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access