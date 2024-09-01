United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1858 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,109,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1858
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65123 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (24)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- Heritage (16)
- Inasta (1)
- London Coins (8)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (12)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (15)
- St James’s (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search