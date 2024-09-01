flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1858 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1858 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1858 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,109,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65123 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1858 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

