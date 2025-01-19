United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1869
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (524)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1869 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33190 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (11)
- Auctiones (5)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (16)
- Bolaffi (6)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (3)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (83)
- Coins of the Realm (7)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (9)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (7)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (5)
- Great Coins & Art Auctions (1)
- Grün (2)
- HARMERS (3)
- Heritage (80)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iBelgica (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (10)
- London Coins (22)
- Marudhar (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Mowbray Collectables (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzenonline (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismática Leilões (4)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (6)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Sonntag (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (8)
- Spink (42)
- St James’s (5)
- Stack's (15)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (44)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (7)
- VL Nummus (19)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (8)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 470 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 25
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1869 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search