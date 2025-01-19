flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (524)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1869 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33190 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 470 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1869 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1869 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

