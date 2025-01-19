flag
Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 718,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1885 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

