United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1885 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 718,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1885
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1885 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
