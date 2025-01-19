United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield". "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: "WW" incuse
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,190,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1870
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1870 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 27,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1918 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 26, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
