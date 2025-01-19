flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield". "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: "WW" incuse

Obverse Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" "WW" incuse - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" "WW" incuse - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,190,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1870 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 27,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (8)
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1918 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coins of the Realm - September 26, 2021
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 7, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 26, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 6, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - October 25, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1870 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1870 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

