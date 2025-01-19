flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,770,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 10, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1884 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

