Sovereign 1884 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,770,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1884
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1884 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
