United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1884

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1884 WW St. George
Reverse Sovereign 1884 WW St. George
Sovereign 1884 WW St. George
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 131
Obverse Half Sovereign 1884
Reverse Half Sovereign 1884
Half Sovereign 1884
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 134

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1884
Reverse Halfcrown 1884
Halfcrown 1884
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse Florin 1884 Gothic
Reverse Florin 1884 Gothic
Florin 1884 Gothic
Average price 640 $
Sales
2 67
Obverse Shilling 1884
Reverse Shilling 1884
Shilling 1884
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse Sixpence 1884
Reverse Sixpence 1884
Sixpence 1884
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1884
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1884
Fourpence (Groat) 1884
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1884
Reverse Threepence 1884
Threepence 1884
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Twopence 1884
Reverse Twopence 1884
Twopence 1884
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1884
Reverse Penny 1884
Penny 1884
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1884
Reverse Penny 1884
Penny 1884
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Halfpenny 1884
Reverse Halfpenny 1884
Halfpenny 1884
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Farthing 1884
Reverse Farthing 1884
Farthing 1884
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Third Farthing 1884
Reverse Third Farthing 1884
Third Farthing 1884
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 11
