flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,569,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33862 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (10)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (17)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (11)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Status International (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 8, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1884 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1884 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access