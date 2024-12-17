United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,569,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1884
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33862 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
