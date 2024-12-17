Halfcrown 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33862 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

