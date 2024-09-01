United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,423,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1884
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 22500 JPY
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
