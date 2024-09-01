flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,423,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 22500 JPY
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James's
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1884 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

