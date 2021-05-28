flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 5,353

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 100. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1884 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

