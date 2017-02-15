United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,990,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1884
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1884 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1129 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2015
Condition PF68 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
