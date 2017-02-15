flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1884 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1884 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,990,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1884 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1129 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1884 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1884 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1884 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1884 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1884 at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2015
Condition PF68 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1884 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1884 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF68 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1884 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 19, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 19, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1884 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1884 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1884 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

