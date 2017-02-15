Halfpenny 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1884 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1129 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (5) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) PF68 (2) RB (6) BN (1) Service NGC (7)