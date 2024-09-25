United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1884 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,447,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1884
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1884 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25407 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 110000 JPY
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Florin 1884 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
