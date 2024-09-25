flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1884 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1884 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1884 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,447,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1884 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25407 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (13)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 110000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Spink - April 10, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Spink - April 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Florin 1884 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1884 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1884 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access