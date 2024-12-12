flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,327,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2271 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 65. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Threepence 1884 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1884 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1884 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1884 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1884 at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1884 at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1884 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1884 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1884 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

