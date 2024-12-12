United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,327,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1884
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2271 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 65. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
