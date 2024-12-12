Threepence 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2271 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 65. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)