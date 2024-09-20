flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1884 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1884 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1884 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: AB Philea & Myntkompaniet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,703,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1884 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 550. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Heritage - March 9, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Heritage - March 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2017
Condition MS63 RD
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Spink - January 17, 2017
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. - May 16, 2015
Seller Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc.
Date May 16, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1884 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access