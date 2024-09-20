United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1884 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,703,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1884
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1884 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 550. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search