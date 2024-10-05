flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,924,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3550 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 65,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - October 5, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Heritage - September 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1884 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

