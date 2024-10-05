United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,924,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1884
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3550 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 65,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
