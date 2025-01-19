United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,114,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1884
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1884 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 877 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
