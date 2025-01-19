Half Sovereign 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,114,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1884 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 877 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1884 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1884 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

