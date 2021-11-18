flag
Penny 1884 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1884 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1884 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 14,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 56160 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1884 at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

