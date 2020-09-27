flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1884 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 6,042

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1074 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1884 at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

