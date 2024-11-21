flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1884 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1884 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,782,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1884. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30803 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 6, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Nomisma - July 23, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Heritage - June 17, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Heritage - June 17, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Taisei - May 3, 2020
Seller Taisei
Date May 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Karamitsos - February 3, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date February 3, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF67 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition PF67 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1884 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

