Farthing 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,782,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1884
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1884 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30803 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF67 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition PF67 RD NGC
Selling price
