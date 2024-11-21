Farthing 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1884 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30803 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

