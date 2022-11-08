flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Farthing 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Third Farthing 1884 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Third Farthing 1884 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 144,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1884 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 220. Bidding took place March 30, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction 2020 Auctions - December 30, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1884 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2014
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Farthing 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1884 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Third Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access