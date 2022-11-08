Third Farthing 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1884 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 220. Bidding took place March 30, 2017.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (3) BN (4) Service PCGS (3) NGC (5)