United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Farthing 1884 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1884 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 220. Bidding took place March 30, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Farthing 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search