Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1859 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (32) XF (21) VF (42) F (11) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (14) AU55 (7) AU53 (7) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (16) NGC (25)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (8)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

Coin Cabinet (43)

Coins of the Realm (2)

DNW (2)

Filatelie Klim (1)

Goldberg (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (11)

Künker (4)

London Coins (4)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (5)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Warin Global Investments (1)