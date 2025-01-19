United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,548,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1859
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1859 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Coin Cabinet (43)
- Coins of the Realm (2)
- DNW (2)
- Filatelie Klim (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (4)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2553 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1859 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search