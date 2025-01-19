flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,548,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1859 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2553 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Numisma - Portugal - February 28, 2024
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

