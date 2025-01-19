United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield". Extra line in hairband (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Extra line in hairband
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 168,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1859
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1859 "Shield" with mark WW. Extra line in hairband. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
32000 $
Price in auction currency 32000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
