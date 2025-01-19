flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield". Extra line in hairband (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Extra line in hairband

Obverse Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" Extra line in hairband - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" Extra line in hairband - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 168,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1859 "Shield" with mark WW. Extra line in hairband. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (25)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (16)
  • DNW (2)
  • Downies (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (10)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (4)
  • Numisor (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
32000 $
Price in auction currency 32000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1859 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1859 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1859 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access