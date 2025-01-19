flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1893 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1893 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,898,000
  • Mintage PROOF 773

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (278)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1893 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
45600 $
Price in auction currency 45600 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 13, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1893 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
