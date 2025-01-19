Sovereign 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1893 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

