Sovereign 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,898,000
- Mintage PROOF 773
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (278)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1893 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
45600 $
Price in auction currency 45600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
