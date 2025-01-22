flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1893

Gold coins

Obverse Five Pounds 1893 TB
Reverse Five Pounds 1893 TB
Five Pounds 1893 TB
Average price 13000 $
3 486
Obverse Two pounds 1893 TB
Reverse Two pounds 1893 TB
Two pounds 1893 TB
Average price 2500 $
0 446
Obverse Sovereign 1893 TB
Reverse Sovereign 1893 TB
Sovereign 1893 TB
Average price 630 $
0 278
Obverse Half Sovereign 1893 Jubilee Head
Reverse Half Sovereign 1893 Jubilee Head
Half Sovereign 1893 Jubilee Head
Average price 310 $
0 23
Obverse Half Sovereign 1893 TB St. George
Reverse Half Sovereign 1893 TB St. George
Half Sovereign 1893 TB St. George
Average price 880 $
0 252

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1893 TB
Reverse Crown 1893 TB
Crown 1893 TB Edge "LVI"
Average price 470 $
4 826
Obverse Crown 1893 TB
Reverse Crown 1893 TB
Crown 1893 TB Edge "LVII"
Average price 310 $
0 55
Obverse Halfcrown 1893 TB
Reverse Halfcrown 1893 TB
Halfcrown 1893 TB
Average price 360 $
2 367
Obverse Florin 1893 TB
Reverse Florin 1893 TB
Florin 1893 TB
Average price 390 $
0 238
Obverse Shilling 1893 TB
Reverse Shilling 1893 TB
Shilling 1893 TB
Average price 220 $
0 300
Obverse Sixpence 1893 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Sixpence 1893 JEB Jubilee Head
Sixpence 1893 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 1100 $
0 27
Obverse Sixpence 1893 TB
Reverse Sixpence 1893 TB
Sixpence 1893 TB
Average price 150 $
1 164
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB
Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB
Average price 75 $
0 2
Obverse Threepence 1893 Jubilee Head
Reverse Threepence 1893 Jubilee Head
Threepence 1893 Jubilee Head
Average price 120 $
0 44
Obverse Threepence 1893 TB
Reverse Threepence 1893 TB
Threepence 1893 TB
Average price 70 $
0 103
Obverse Twopence 1893 TB
Reverse Twopence 1893 TB
Twopence 1893 TB
Average price 45 $
0 4
Obverse Penny 1893 TB
Reverse Penny 1893 TB
Penny 1893 TB
Average price 20 $
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1893
Reverse Penny 1893
Penny 1893
Average price 140 $
0 64
Obverse Halfpenny 1893
Reverse Halfpenny 1893
Halfpenny 1893
Average price 130 $
0 35
Obverse Farthing 1893
Reverse Farthing 1893
Farthing 1893
Average price 80 $
0 27
