United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 14,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22708 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 74. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1893 TB at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
United Kingdom Twopence 1893 TB at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1893 TB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
United Kingdom Twopence 1893 TB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
United Kingdom Twopence 1893 TB at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence 1893 TB at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Twopence 1893 TB at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
