United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 14,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22708 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 74. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search