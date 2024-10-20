Twopence 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22708 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 74. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)