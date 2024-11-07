flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1893 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1893 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1893 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,904,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1893 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 56187 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Heritage - June 11, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Heritage - December 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 11, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Heritage - December 19, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1893 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

