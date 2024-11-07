United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1893 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,904,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1893 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 56187 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 11, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
