flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,076,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place July 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - April 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 6, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1893 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access