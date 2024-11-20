Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place July 22, 2021.

