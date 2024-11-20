United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,076,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1893 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place July 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
