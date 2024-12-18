Halfcrown 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,793,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,312
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (365)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2018.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
1176 $
Price in auction currency 925 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF61 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
