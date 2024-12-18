flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,793,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,312

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (365)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (25)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (7)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (15)
  • Downies (1)
  • GINZA (7)
  • Goldberg (25)
  • Grün (2)
  • HARMERS (3)
  • Heritage (80)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (46)
  • Morton & Eden (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Nihon (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (7)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (31)
  • St James’s (8)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (6)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (5)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
1176 $
Price in auction currency 925 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF61 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1893 TB at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1893 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access