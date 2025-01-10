Shilling 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32366 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (122) UNC (91) AU (25) XF (37) VF (9) F (8) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (6) MS65 (10) MS64 (23) MS63 (9) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) F15 (1) PF68 (3) PF67 (4) PF66 (8) PF65 (23) PF64 (27) PF63 (12) PF62 (6) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (21) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (91) PCGS (45)

