United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,039,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,312
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32366 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date January 10, 2025
Condition AU58
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2957 RUB
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 330 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
