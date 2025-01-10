flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,039,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,312

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32366 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (15)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aurea (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • CNG (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (6)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (4)
  • DNW (6)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (10)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (64)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • London Coins (57)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Melbourne Mint (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • NOONANS (6)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (4)
  • Spink (12)
  • St James’s (5)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
  • Stephen Album (5)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Alexander - January 10, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Alexander - January 10, 2025
Seller Alexander
Date January 10, 2025
Condition AU58
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2957 RUB
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 330 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1893 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access