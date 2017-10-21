Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place March 25, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service PCGS (1)