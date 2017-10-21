flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place March 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

