Fourpence (Groat) 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place March 25, 2020.
