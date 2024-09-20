flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1893 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1893 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1893 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,229,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1893 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27665 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 441. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Katz (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 22 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 2, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 3, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 3, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 3, 2017
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 5, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 1, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 1, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1893 at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2014
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price

