United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1893 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,229,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1893 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27665 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 441. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (9)
- Katz (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 22 GBP
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 1, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
