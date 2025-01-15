flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1893 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,666,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,312

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PR66 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1893 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price

