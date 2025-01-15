United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,666,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,312
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (18)
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (9)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (10)
- Frankfurter (1)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (11)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (68)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (32)
- Morton & Eden (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (13)
- St James’s (7)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PR66 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search