Florin 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1893 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (131) UNC (75) AU (13) XF (12) VF (1) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (12) MS64 (18) MS63 (6) MS62 (8) MS61 (2) PF67 (8) PF66 (18) PF65 (12) PF64 (28) PF63 (17) PF62 (11) CAMEO (31) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (92) PCGS (53)

Seller All companies

Auction World (18)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (6)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (9)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (10)

Frankfurter (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (11)

Grün (1)

Heritage (68)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (1)

ICE (1)

iNumis (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

London Coins (32)

Morton & Eden (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)

NOONANS (3)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (13)

St James’s (7)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (4)

WCN (1)