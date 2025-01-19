flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Two pounds 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Two pounds 1893 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Two pounds 1893 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,98 g
  • Pure gold (0,4711 oz) 14,6537 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,000
  • Mintage PROOF 773

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Two pounds
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (446)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1893 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33262 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 33,600. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
33600 $
Price in auction currency 33600 USD
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date August 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction St James's - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two pounds 1893 TB at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Available by subscription

Get access