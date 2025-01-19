Two pounds 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1893 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33262 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 33,600. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition PROOF (132) UNC (117) AU (29) XF (109) VF (32) F (4) VG (3) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (27) MS63 (26) MS62 (17) MS61 (14) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) PF66 (3) PF65 (12) PF64 (32) PF63 (23) PF62 (12) PF61 (6) PF60 (5) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (35) ULTRA CAMEO (45) + (1) Service NGC (125) PCGS (81) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (28)

Aurea (1)

Aureo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (36)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (11)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (3)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (9)

Coin Cabinet (18)

DNW (12)

Dorotheum (1)

Downies (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (9)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (60)

Heritage Eur (2)

Herrero (1)

Hess Divo (3)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

ICE (2)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (7)

Katz (1)

Künker (29)

Leu (5)

London Coins (23)

MDC Monaco (3)

Morton & Eden (12)

Münzenonline (3)

New York Sale (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (5)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (2)

NOONANS (5)

Numimarket (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numisor (2)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Roxbury’s (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (12)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (2)

Sovereign Rarities (7)

Spink (26)

St James’s (7)

Stack's (20)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (3)

Tosunidis Coin House (2)

UBS (14)

V. GADOURY (2)

Varesi (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)