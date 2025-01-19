United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Two pounds 1893 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,98 g
- Pure gold (0,4711 oz) 14,6537 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 52,000
- Mintage PROOF 773
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Two pounds
- Year 1893
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (446)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1893 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33262 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 33,600. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
33600 $
Price in auction currency 33600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
